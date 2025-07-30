A 17-year-old Sheffield student who says he is “beyond concerned” with his area plans on becoming the ward’s youngest ever councillor in 2026.

Former Hillsborough College student Aron Roberts said he decided to run for councillor after noticing a rise in youth crime, littering, and his cohort’s struggles to find work after college.

Now, he plans on becoming Southey ward’s youngest ever councillor by standing as an independent in 2026.

Aron Roberts is trying to become the youngest councillor in Sheffield ward of Southey

Talking about the issues he wants addressed, he said: “Public littering around Parson Cross has gotten out of hand and there aren’t enough bins for crowded households.

“If the police aren’t witnessing youth crime in the area, I don’t know what they’re doing.

“I believe the green belt needs saving, there’s a big community that believes they need saving.”

The 17-year-old has made plans for a weekly Monday litter pick, covering Southey and Parson Cross, until the election.

Meanwhile, he plans on visiting 2,000 homes with leaflets, and organising a meet and greet with free food and drinks to discuss community needs.

He said: “Other parties aren’t interested (in community needs) because they already have an agenda, whereas an independent party can take ideas from the community, which is what I plan to do.”

Aron hopes to connect with older residents and also believes plans to lower the voting age will push his cause “massively”.

He outlined plans to fund more bins in the community, and invest in youth community centres.

Southey is currently represented by three Labour counicllors – Mike Chaplin, Jayne Dunn and Gareth Slater.