Application lodged to turn Dalton property into children’s home with live-in carers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been lodged to convert an existing house in Dalton into a children’s home for one child, supported by a small team of carers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme would see a property on Tollbar Road used as a family-style home for a child aged between 8 and 17, with a total of four residents living there, including the child, a team of two carers and a manager.

The application is seeking a lawful development certificate, which would confirm the intended use does not require full planning permission. The proposed children’s home would operate as a single household, where the child and carers would live together in a shared space, cooking, eating, and engaging in recreational and educational activities within the home. The child would also participate in outside activities such as attending school, joining clubs, and taking part in excursions with other children of a similar age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The care team would operate on a shift basis, with staff working from 10:00 am to 10:00 am the following day, ensuring continuous support. Staff would not be on-site before 8:00 am or after 9:00 pm. The property’s existing off-street parking would remain, addressing any concerns around traffic or parking space during shift changes or visits from social workers.

Toll Bar Road

Application documents by Rubies Care maintains that the home would not cause significant disruption to the area, with the overall activity level comparable to that of a typical family home.

The house’s occupancy will be limited to no more than four people, and the shift patterns, along with the existing parking facilities, should ensure minimal impact on the neighbourhood. The planning application states that the change of use would not significantly alter the operation of the house compared to its current residential use.

With the house operating as a family unit, the developers argue that the use would be in keeping with the character of the area, presenting no major disruption or significant change from what would be expected in a typical family dwelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lawful development certificate request is currently under review by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and any objections or concerns will be taken into account before a decision is made.

Residents can comment until April 29.