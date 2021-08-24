Apartments plan for eye-catching listed building in Sheffield city centre

The grade II listed Leopold Chambers is a prominent curved four storey building on the corner of Leopold Street and Church Street within the city centre conservation area.

It’s currently used as multi-occupancy student accommodation but developers want to change the first, second and third floors into two studios, three one-bed and three two-bed apartments.

The plans involve reconfiguring the current units with no external works to the ornate facade and the ground floor retail units are unaffected.

The building.

Ashgate Property Developments say in the application: “Currently the existing Leopold Chambers houses a cafe, letting agent and tanning and beauty salon at ground floor level, with residential accommodation occupying the floors above.

“Leopold Street was developed in the 1890s to form a more convenient link between Church Street and Barkers Pool.

“Designed by Holmes and Watson in 1894, the building was occupied by Webster and Styring solicitors.

“The building was constructed during the Victorian period and has seen various internal and external alterations and modifications over the years to the present day.

“The building has undergone extensive refurbishment and remodeling since its construction and little to no original feature can be found other than the staircase which will remain.

“The level of intervention to carry out the required changes has been kept to a minimum to respect and preserve the character and design of the building’s appearance