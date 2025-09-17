A local MP has spoken of the benefits of a new Home Office policy promising action against anti-social tenants, claiming some residents in Sheffield have suffered years of intimidation with no action.

Concerns surrounding anti-social behaviour are nothing new.

However, one local MP has pushed for action to change the plight many people endure, approaching the Home Office in the hope of directly challenging blind spots in local authority and police procedures that allow this behaviour to continue.

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, said constituents have approached her for years with ‘troubling stories’ about crimes and persistent nuisances in their own neighbourhoods that have been left unresolved, leaving residents feeling powerless.

The Labour MP revealed that in one case a constituent endured years of threats and anti-social behaviour from a neighbour. Despite repeated reports to her housing association, she was told there was insufficient evidence to act.

She has since secured a new tenancy, but Ms Haigh warned that this case is far from unique.

Earlier this year she wrote to the Home Secretary detailing these disturbing cases where residents are left feeling unsafe in their own homes, and how eviction powers are rarely used leading victims to feel they have to move instead.

She urged the Cabinet Minister to use the Crime and Policing Bill as a tool for change, and to issue guidance to councils and landlords making clear that persistent anti-social behaviour should result in eviction.

Following this correspondence, Ms Haigh has now received confirmation that the government will take action.

Government guidance will now make clear that local agencies are able to pursue eviction for any tenants that have breached their ‘Respect Order’ - a court order prohibiting tenants from engaging in certain behaviours.

They also clarified that a breach of the Respect Order will be a criminal offence, allowing the police to immediately arrest anyone suspected of a breach. Courts will have a wide range of sentencing options, including community orders, unlimited fines and, for the most severe cases, imprisonment.

Louise Haigh MP said: “For too long antisocial behaviour has plagued our communities with residents feeling trapped and terrified in their own homes. If they do feel able to make a complaint, too often they are the ones who eventually have to move rather than the ones terrorising their neighbourhood.

"I’m pleased that the Government has listened to the concerns I’ve raised on behalf of people across Sheffield Heeley, and that they have now committed to taking action.

“This is a positive step, but words alone are not enough. I will continue to advocate for local people until these promises are delivered in practice and families see real change on the ground.”