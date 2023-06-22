A former Parliamentary Secretary to the Cabinet Office joined the campaign trail to show support for the Conservative candidate in the Dinnington by-election.

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw) was seen alongside Alexander Stafford, the Rother Valley MP, helping Julia Hall’s campaign for the by-election last week.

Mr Clarke-Smith, a former minister in Boris Johnson’s and Liz Truss’ governments, told the Local Democracy Service: “It’s great to see what having local and committed councillors can achieve and as a local resident and business owner Julz would clearly make a fantastic representative.

“Bassetlaw has also benefited from levelling up money, and I’m sure Julz will be working hard to make sure that the money secured by Alexander Stafford for Dinnington is spent well.”

Mr Clarke-Smith is not the first senior politician who has been invited during the campaign.

Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the Labour Party, did also visit the ward a couple of weeks ago, showing that winning the vacant seat in Dinnington is very important for both political parties.

A by-election in Dinnington was scheduled for July 13 after a (suspended) Conservative councillor Charlie Wooding had to leave town hall (attendance).

Residents in the ward have until midnight on June 27 to register to vote if they are not already on the electoral register and the deadline for new postal votes or to change or cancel existing postal and proxy votes is the day after, at 5pm on June 28.