Animal-related, street trading and cafe licence increases approved in Sheffield

Fees for a set of licences that the council has discretion around in Sheffield have been increased.

Sheffield City Council’s waste and street scene committee members discussed a proposal to increase the fees for, among others, animal-related licences, street trading consents, sexual entertainment licences and pavement café licences.

The council has the power to set the fees for certain licensing regimes but a document published ahead of the meeting said that locally set licence fees have not been increased since 2016.

Just to highlight some of the changes, currently the licence fee for dangerous wild animals is either £210 (if it’s for a new licence) or £186 (if it’s getting renewed) but the proposal is a 160 per cent increase to £548 for both licences from now on.

Another one is, for example, hit sexual entertainment venues offering lap dances etc which up until now had to pay either £1,540 or £1,220 but this will increase to £3,865.

The full list of changes can be found here (https://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/mgConvert2PDF.aspx?ID=69621).

Cllr Christine Gilligan Kubo (Hillsborough, Green Party) raised an issue with the presenting officer and that is why street traders trading fruit and vegetables have to cough up 24.55 per cent more for a licence according to the proposal and those trading ice creams only 11.60 per cent.

She said: “As a council, we do want to promote health and wellbeing (…) so I’m just curious, why does it cost more to register a fruit and vegetable stall than an ice cream stall, is there any logic behind this?”

She said all calculations were done in line with what the council has to do within the application process to process an application.

“It’s all based on cost and recovery”, the presenting officer added.

Members approved the recommendations (the changes in fees).