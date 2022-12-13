American chicken chain Popeye’s is set to take over a former KFC restaurant at Rotherham Parkgate.

Planning documents have been submitted showing the Louisiana style restaurant complete with drive-thru at Retail World off Stadium Way, as part of the chain’s expansion into the UK.

Bosses announced plans for a further 20 UK branches last month, with Rotherham likely to be the first of the new franchises to open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If plans are approved, There will be a “minor” reconfiguration of the car park, but no further alterations to the rest of the site.

Bosses announced plans for a further 20 UK Popeye branches last month, with Rotherham likely to be the first of the new franchises to open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning report states that the development is in “close proximity to other similar commercial uses, in a well-connected location,” and will “secure the reoccupation of the restaurant unit and deliver clear economic and social benefits”.

“This application seeks the minor reconfiguration of the car park and existing drive thru lane to create a dual ordering lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposals will enable the reoccupation of this vacant unit, which will improve the appearance and vitality of the site and generate additional jobs for the local area.

“Occupation of this unit by Popeyes will expand the food offering and increase the desirability of the surrounding area and attract additional customer footfall, which should be supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will secure the reoccupation of the unit following the departure of former tenants and secure local job creation.

“The existing ground floor would remain as a restaurant use with customer seating area, WCs, staff areas and a kitchen,” adds the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad