Ambitious plans unveiled to establish Barnsley as the UK’s leading digital town

Ambitious plans have been unveiled to tranform Barnsley into the UK’s leading ‘digital town’ by 2030.

The new vision, dubbed the Barnsley Inclusive Economic Growth Strategy, is being spearheaded by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council in collaboration with the Inclusive Economy Board (IEB), which includes representatives from public, private, and third-sector organizations.

The strategy outlines plans to establish Barnsley as the UK’s leading digital town, by developing resident’s cutting-edge digital skills and attracting top-tier talent and high value businesses to the borough.

The aim is to ensure that Barnsley is at the forefront of the digital transformation, with residents and businesses equipped to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

The strategy also aims to future-proof Barnsley’s manufacturing and logistics industries. By taking advantage of the town’s location near the M1 and A1 along with digital resources, the plan is to create more jobs and support the growth of different types of businesses.

A key part of this plan is the continued investment in areas like the sites near Junctions 36 and 37 on the M1. The sites have already attracted international companies such as Evri, and with continued improvements in transport, digital services, and development of the sites, its is hoped that even more businesses will move to Barnsley.

Barnsley’s leaders are determined to ensure that the benefits of economic growth reach everyone in the borough, especially those facing economic and health inequalities. One of the key aspects of the strategy is addressing digital exclusion, closing the gap between Barnsley’s most and least deprived areas. Initiatives like creating a lifelong digital skills pathway and promoting inclusive employment will help all residents participate in the local economy.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “Our new Inclusive Economic Growth Strategy is essential in providing a clear vision for the future of Barnsley’s economy.

“We’re proud of where we’ve got to, but we don’t want to stand still. Our strategy isn’t just about growth; it’s about making sure everyone in Barnsley can benefit from that growth.

“It will support our continued efforts to create a borough where everyone, regardless of background, can share in its success and deliver lasting change that benefits all corners of Barnsley and ensures it remains a great place to live, work, and grow.

“We’ve already started delivering the strategy’s goals by buying the Alhambra Shopping Centre to boost our Health on the High Street initiative, supporting residents’ health and employment, and securing funding while increasing town centre footfall.

“We must look to the future with excitement and optimism, and I look forward to working with partners to create an inclusive economy in Barnsley, where everyone can contribute, succeed, and feel proud to belong.”