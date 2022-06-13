Alternative HS2 eastern leg plan could save Mexborough and bring services to Doncaster under Nottingham to Newark spur

The scheme, set out in a government-commissioned document, would see HS2 services routed from Nottingham to Newark en route to the north of England.

This option could mean services stopping in Doncaster on the East Coast Mainline but the proposal means that Sheffield would be bypassed.

The option is one of four being considered following plans, announced in November, to terminate the eastern leg at East Midlands Parkway due to rising costs.

Under the plans, a new line would be built east of Nottingham, with upgrades between Nottingham and Lowdham and junctions at Newark, Bawtry and north of Doncaster.

The final approach into the centre of Leeds, as well as the HS2 station in Leeds, would be the same as under the previously planned Eastern Leg.

Other proposals include:

Constructing the HS2 link as far as East Midlands Parkway, with upgrades to the Midlands Mainline that allow HS2 services to reach Nottingham, Derby and Sheffield – the option proposed in November. HS2 services reach Leeds and Sheffield via an upgraded line south of Leeds, known as the Woodlesford Line. HS2 services reach Leeds via a retained section of the planned Eastern Leg between the Rotherham area and Leeds city centre, combined with an upgraded and electrified Erewash Valley line through Derbyshire to Masborough Junction, near Rotherham.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones again said she supported HS2 but not the current route which ploughs through dozens of homes in Mexborough.

“Until they actually come and let us know exactly what’s happening, we’re still going to see areas blighted by this,” she said.

“It could be beneficial to Doncaster and it could bring two services to Doncaster which would save properties in Mexborough and the Shimmer estate.

“But these proposals are one of many and until we see some actual firm concrete proposals brought into law, which if I’m being honest, I don’t see Government doing this, this side of a general election.

“Government has got enough on its hands with the western leg of HS2 to Manchester.