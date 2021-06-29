Almost half of jobs in Sheffield City Region 'under threat from rapid technological changes'

The UK has lower than average productivity levels than its international counterparts and Sheffield City Region lags behind with higher levels of unskilled and lower wage sectors.

Around 47 per cent of jobs in the City Region are under threat due to automation and low skilled roles are likely to bear the brunt of job losses.

More than 80 per cent of online job advertisements now require digital skills but workers who lack basic skills or need to upgrade them find it difficult.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work stress.

Barriers include unpredictable work patterns which prevent people from attending formal courses, lack of confidence, time constraints, funding for courses or simply knowing what the modern labour market needs and what’s available.

Small and medium-sized companies are also unlikely to have the resources to put into digital training.

Council officer Kevin Straughan said: “The thing we’ve realised over the pandemic is the absolute necessity for people to be capable of using digital skills both at home and in the workplace.

“But there are high levels of digital exclusion in all communities. Whilst there are lots of online courses available, the less digital skills you have, the less likely you are to engage in those courses successfully.

“A recent survey found 53 per cent of employees lack the digital skills they need for work and only 34 per cent report that employers give them the support they need to progress in the workplace.”

Sheffield Council is investing almost £1.3m to create flexible packages of learning to help individuals and organisations.

Mr Straughan added: “It will support a full range of skills that people may need from the very basic essential digital skills to level three skills in coding.