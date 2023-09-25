Almost a hundred new homes could be built on a former agricultural field in Barnsley

A proposal to erect almost a hundred new homes on a “former agricultural field” in Barnsley is recommended for approval.

Barnsley Council’s planning committee will debate the plans for a new development that would see 95 new homes built on Barnburgh Lane, Goldthorpe.

A planning document states that the site is bordered by a formal tarmac public right of way (PROW) that separates the site from existing allotments. The PROW connects Kingsmark Way, Barnburgh Lane through to Engine Lane and provides access to Goldthorpe Primary School and Goldthorpe High Street.

The application seeks full planning permission for the erection of 95 dwellings with associated access, open space and landscaping.

The developer proposed to build 22 two-bed, 44 three-bed and 29 four-bedroom dwellings.

According to an additional s106 agreement, 10 per cent of the new properties would be classed as “affordable housing”.

The applicant has also agreed to contribute £71,250 towards sustainable travel, £540,000 towards education (due to the predicted need in the area in the coming years across primary and secondary schools) and £153,281.43 towards green space.

However, seven letters of objection have been submitted against the application.

The main issues raised, among others, were parking and traffic.