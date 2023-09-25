News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Family pay tribute to woman shot dead - as man faces murder charge
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport

Almost a hundred new homes could be built on a former agricultural field in Barnsley

A proposal to erect almost a hundred new homes on a “former agricultural field” in Barnsley is recommended for approval.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 25th Sep 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 13:31 BST
..
.

Barnsley Council’s planning committee will debate the plans for a new development that would see 95 new homes built on Barnburgh Lane, Goldthorpe.

A planning document states that the site is bordered by a formal tarmac public right of way (PROW) that separates the site from existing allotments. The PROW connects Kingsmark Way, Barnburgh Lane through to Engine Lane and provides access to Goldthorpe Primary School and Goldthorpe High Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application seeks full planning permission for the erection of 95 dwellings with associated access, open space and landscaping.

Most Popular

The developer proposed to build 22 two-bed, 44 three-bed and 29 four-bedroom dwellings.

According to an additional s106 agreement, 10 per cent of the new properties would be classed as “affordable housing”.

The applicant has also agreed to contribute £71,250 towards sustainable travel, £540,000 towards education (due to the predicted need in the area in the coming years across primary and secondary schools) and £153,281.43 towards green space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, seven letters of objection have been submitted against the application.

The main issues raised, among others, were parking and traffic.

The council’s planning board will debate the proposal at 2pm tomorrow (September 26) at Barnsley Town Hall.

Related topics:BarnsleyGoldthorpeBarnsley Council