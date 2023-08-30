News you can trust since 1887
Almost a hundred homes proposed at the former William Freeman site in Barnsley

Proposals to build almost a hundred new homes will be debated at Barnsley Council’s planning meeting next week.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:47 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 13:47 BST
91 new homes will be built in Mapplewell.91 new homes will be built in Mapplewell.
The planning board will hear how the 91 proposed homes would look like at the former William Freeman site – a brownfield site – on Wakefield Road in Mapplewell.

A supporting document states that the current proposal follows the approval of the outline application which granted permission for the principle of residential development on the site and the means of access.

The development would provide a mix of one, two three and four-bed properties. The plans include two one-bed, 28 two-bed, 41 three-bed and six four-bed homes on the site.

In addition to this, the scheme also provides for 14 affordable units – four of which are first homes (15 per cent as per the outline consent).

The affordable homes will include four one-bed apartments, two one-bed apartments, four two-bed houses and four three-bed houses.

The applicant agreed to contribute to education – primary and secondary school places – almost £500,000 via an s106 agreement.

They also agreed to pay £82,298.33 for open space provision (new green space provision).

Eight neighbours and residents from the area objected to the plans, according to the document.

Most letters were submitted in relation to the concerns of losing green space and trees.

Barnsley Council’s planning board will sit at 2pm on September 5 (Tuesday).

