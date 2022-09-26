Almost 70 new homes to be approved in Barnsley as part of 274 house development

The homes will make up the third phase of development at Barnburgh Lane, west of the first two phases of the Gleeson developments.

This application, for 68 homes, will bring the total number of houses on the development to 274.

Access for will be taken from an existing spur from West Moor Croft.

The development will include two bungalows and two to four bed houses.

Electric vehicle charge points are recommended, and seven of the homes will be deemed “affordable”.

Twenty-nine comments were lodged by residents to the original and amended scheme.

Residents raised concerns around the impact on roads from new residents and construction traffic; speeding; loss of privacy; impact on wildlife and “existing issues with drainage.”

One resident stated that additional traffic will make the existing access road “more dangerous”.

Another adds that “The estate has an issue with parked large vehicles and vans which makes the road unsafe”.

A report to the planning board states: “Houses which overlook the site will be most impacted, losing their current open views over this greenspace.

“However, the weight that can be apportioned to this is reduced due to there being no right to a view.

“The applicant has allowed for the retention and enhancement of the hedgerow along the boundaries which will provide some softening effect.”

The report adds that highways officers have assessed the access and deemed it “acceptable subject to conditions, and that any extra traffic “can be accommodated”.

Developers will provide more than £380,000 in S106 payments, to contribute towards 14 primary school and 10 secondary school places.

Almost £126,000 will contribute to off-site open space, and a further £51,750 will be used to fund sustainable travel.

“The development also allows for the diversion of the Boundary Way, from its current waterlogged route, through the southern part of the site and secures a net gain in biodiversity within the Borough, both of which can be viewed as a benefit of the scheme,” adds the report.