News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Green man at UK pedestrian crossings to undergo major change
United face further Traore delay as fans wait for first glimpse
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Norwood injury extent clarified as “fluke” condemns United to defeat
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship

Almost 50 per cent more violence towards council employees reported in Barnsley

Barnsley Council workers experienced a 50 per cent increase in violence towards them while carrying out their jobs, a report shows.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST
Barnsley Town HallBarnsley Town Hall
Barnsley Town Hall

Cabinet members in today’s meeting approved a report that highlighted increasing numbers relating to council employees meeting with violence and aggression last year.

According to the report, the total number of reported incidents of violence and aggression was 123 in the last year – which is almost a 50 per cent jump from 86 in the 2021/22 municipal year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Most incidents were reported in primary schools (43) and Public Health Communities (32).

Most Popular

The report says: “There is a higher incidence of ‘violent’ incidents within Public Health and Communities, Growth and Sustainability and Schools. This disparity reflects the nature of the work carried out and encountering challenging clients.”

Aggression and physical violence (100) account for 81 per cent with verbal abuse (15) accounting for 12 per cent, it adds.

Cabinet members were told 49 per cent of incidents (60) resulted in no physical injury/impact on the employee albeit any potential non-physical impact is more difficult to quantify.

Related topics:Barnsley CouncilBarnsleySchools