Almost 50 per cent more violence towards council employees reported in Barnsley

Barnsley Council workers experienced a 50 per cent increase in violence towards them while carrying out their jobs, a report shows.

Barnsley Town Hall

Cabinet members in today’s meeting approved a report that highlighted increasing numbers relating to council employees meeting with violence and aggression last year.

According to the report, the total number of reported incidents of violence and aggression was 123 in the last year – which is almost a 50 per cent jump from 86 in the 2021/22 municipal year.

Most incidents were reported in primary schools (43) and Public Health Communities (32).

The report says: “There is a higher incidence of ‘violent’ incidents within Public Health and Communities, Growth and Sustainability and Schools. This disparity reflects the nature of the work carried out and encountering challenging clients.”

Aggression and physical violence (100) account for 81 per cent with verbal abuse (15) accounting for 12 per cent, it adds.