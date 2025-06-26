Almost 50 new homes proposed on a field in a Sheffield suburb
Sheffield City Council’s planning officers will have until September 16 to decide whether to allow a new development on a field at the junction of Furnace Lane and Junction Road in Woodhouse.
According to a document, the site was accessed from Junction Road, though for pedestrians the pavement only extends part way along the site from the Furnace Lane end.
The document added the applicant was seeking a full planning permission for 47 units – comprising a four-storey building (16 apartments) and 31 dwellinghouses.
The dwellings would be a mix of two- and three-bed houses while in the four-storey block the plan is to create one-bed apartments.
It is also highlighted that each unit would have two parking spaces (and their own cycle store) and there would also be nine unallocated parking spaces for visitors.
To date (June 26), there have been four letters of objection submitted to the planning authority.
Neighbours have raised concerns about, among other things, the impact on the environment, traffic, the lack of infrastructure, overdevelopment, access and more.
