Almost 40 new homes proposed right next to Park Square Roundabout in Sheffield

Plans have been submitted to Sheffield City Council for a new residential development that could see nearly 40 homes built just outside the city centre.

The proposal outlines the construction of 39 apartments and studios on Broad Street, adjacent to Park Square Roundabout.

The site is currently occupied by a derelict building — the former pub Ye Old Harrow. A planning document notes the building is in “a very poor condition” and must be demolished as part of the redevelopment.

The site already has prior planning consent (22/02156/FUL) for a seven-storey building comprising 57 residential apartments, residential amenity space, and a commercial office.

However, the latest application reduces the scale of the development. This change was made to “meet current Building Regulations and Standards, including Fire Safety.”

As a result, the height has been scaled back from the originally approved seven storeys with a five-storey step-down, to a five-storey building with a step-down to four storeys.

The revised plan includes 39 apartments: 37 one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units.

Council officers have set a decision date for December 9.