Almost 200 people did not vote in Sheffield local elections because of no voter ID

Almost 200 people did not return and vote after initially being turned away for not having voter ID at this year’s local elections in Sheffield, council figures show.

Almost 200 people did not return and vote after initially being turned away for not having voter ID at this year’s local elections in Sheffield, council figures show.

Sheffield City Council has released a new dataset showing that 562 people did not have suitable ID with them when trying to cast a vote at this year’s local elections across Sheffield and 197 did not return with the appropriate documentation later on.

The places where the most people (18 in each) did not return were Firth Park and Walkley wards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wards where the least amount of people turned up (and turned away) without IDs were Beighton (4) and East Ecclesfield (5).

Kate Josephs, returning officer for Sheffield City Council, said: “This year was only the second time voters were required to bring photo ID with them when casting their vote, and I’m encouraged to see the vast majority of people in Sheffield did just that.

“The number of people initially turned away because they didn’t have voter ID was small, compared to the overall number of people who turned out to vote, and it is fantastic to see many of those also returned later with the correct ID.

“We, as a council, worked really hard once again to give residents all the information they could need regarding this process, including all the acceptable forms of ID, and how you could apply for ID if you didn’t have it. This is work we will continue to do to ensure everyone who can vote in Sheffield is able to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad