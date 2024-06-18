Almost 18,000 registered voters have no voter ID across Sheffield, data suggests

There may be almost 18,000 registered voters without voting ID across Sheffield, new data suggests.

The dataset shared with the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has shown that as of June 7, an estimated 17,958 registered voters had no acceptable form of identification cards across Sheffield meaning they will not be able to vote at the general election on July 4.

Sheffield has 28 wards and this is an estimation of how many people have registered but do not have the necessary ID – so we can have an idea before the deadline.

The most registered voters without ID – again, this is an estimation – can be found in Gleadless Valley (in the Sheffield Heeley constituency) with 3,083.

It is an astonishing 22.3 per cent of the total number of eligible voters in the ward.

The second most voters without voting ID are in City ward (in the Sheffield Central constituency).

The estimation is that as of June 7, 1,640 people registered there won’t be able to vote. That is one in 10 eligible voters.

The third ward with the highest number of registered voters without voter ID is Manor Castle in the Sheffield Heeley constituency with 1,081 – that’s 7.3 per cent of all eligible voters in the ward.

On the other hand, the Sheffield wards where most registered voters have voter IDs are Dore and Totley, Fullwood and Graves Park with only 1.9, 1.9 and 2 per cent of registered voters without IDs, respectively.

If you don’t have an accepted photo ID, you can apply for a free voter ID document, which is known as a Voter Authority Certificate.

The deadline to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate to vote in the general election on July 4 is 5pm on June 26.