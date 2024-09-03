Almost 150,000 people in South Yorkshire not working or looking for a job – here’s why

Almost 150,000 people in South Yorkshire are not employed or looking for work due to “ill-health, caring or other” reasons, new stats show. Photo: Unseen Studio on Unsplash

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s (SYMCA) “Pathways to Work” initiative completed its first year between July 2023 and July 2024 and at the next meeting next week (September 10), leaders will discuss the findings.

When talking about “Pathways to Work”, according to a document published ahead of the meeting, “the focus of the commission was how to enable all working-age residents, particularly those furthest from the labour market, access pathways to employment”.

The document showcased an ONS Labour Force Survey as to the rates of employment, unemployment and working-age inactivity between April 2023 and March 2024 in South Yorkshire.

The dataset also showed that 72.5 per cent of Sheffield’s working-age population were employed – these numbers were 70.2 per cent in Barnsley, 75.8 per cent in Doncaster and 66.7 per cent in Rotherham.

While unemployment is between 2.8 per cent and 3.9 per cent in the above-mentioned cities and towns in South Yorkshire, the main issue was with the number of economically inactive adults – those who were not in employment who had not been seeking work within the last four weeks and/or were unable to start work within the next two weeks.

The authors found that across South Yorkshire, excluding students and retirees, 142,400 people were economically inactive due to ill health, caring or “other”.

The report said that was almost two-thirds of those who were economically inactive, and more than six times more people than South Yorkshire’s unemployed residents.

The document said that the commission’s report had set out its major findings including an overview of “who is out of work, who needs help to work, and what helps people to work” before setting out recommendations.

The document added: “Strikingly, the survey of South Yorkshire’s economically inactive (non-student) population found that as many as seven in 10 stated they would take a job that aligned to their skills, interests and circumstances.

“This evidenced the fact that many people want to work but lack the right pathways towards employment.”

The authors also added that according to the Learning to Work Institute, if the labour market participation rate could rise from 78 per cent to 80 per cent on the national level, it would result in a boost of £23billion per year, a £8bn increase in the public finances and £830 per year in household incomes on average.

Members of the SYMCA board will discuss the findings and potential solutions further at 1pm next Tuesday (September 10) at SYMCA HQ on Broad Street West.