Almost 100 new homes to be built on big site in Sheffield

Almost a hundred new homes will be built on a large piece of land in Sheffield as plans are approved.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s planning committee have accepted the plans – appearance, landscaping, layout and scale – for 92 homes on land between Hollin Busk Road, Broomfield Grove and Broomfield Lane.

As was reported previously, the site is a “series of fields” extending 4.84ha near Stocksbridge.

An outline permission – basically the general principles of the proposal – was granted previously.

A document uploaded on the council’s website added that the development is for a mixture of detached and semi-detached dwellings with a few terraced runs of three dwellings interspersed within the development.

The properties would largely be two storeys (and three or four beds with a couple of two- and five-bed properties) and a pair of bungalows are also being proposed. Nine of the homes would be affordable housing.

During the consultation, 19 people living close to the site objected to the plans.

They raised issues with overdevelopment, parking, traffic, and impact on the area and the existing infrastructure, among others.

At the meeting, the applicant said the construction period would take approximately two years and it would create 114 full-time jobs and 115 indirect jobs.

He added if they were given permission, they would start working on the site this year.

Following a short discussion in the chamber, members voted in favour of the development.