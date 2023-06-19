The by-election was scheduled for a vacant seat in Dinnington after the incumbent councillor, Charlie Wooding had to leave Town Hall due to attendance.
He was first suspended by the Conservative Group as an internal investigation was announced by Cllr Simon Ball, the leader of the opposition.
The by-election will take place on July 13.
The candidates are:
Julz Hall, Local Conservatives
Tony Harrison, Reform UK
Peter Robert Key, Yorkshire Party
Paul Neville Martin, The Green Party
Matt Mears, Liberal Democrats
Dave Smith, Independent
John Vjestica, Labour Party
Residents in the ward have until midnight on June 27 to register to vote if they are not already on the electoral register and the deadline for new postal votes or to change or cancel existing postal and proxy votes is the day after, at 5pm on June 28.
The deadline for applying to vote by proxy is 5pm on July 5.