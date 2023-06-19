News you can trust since 1887
All candidates for crucial by-election in Dinnington named

Rotherham Council has officially named all the candidates for the by-election in Dinnington.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:41 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 09:41 BST

The by-election was scheduled for a vacant seat in Dinnington after the incumbent councillor, Charlie Wooding had to leave Town Hall due to attendance.

He was first suspended by the Conservative Group as an internal investigation was announced by Cllr Simon Ball, the leader of the opposition.

The by-election will take place on July 13.

Rotherham Town Hall.Rotherham Town Hall.
The candidates are:

Julz Hall, Local Conservatives

Tony Harrison, Reform UK

Peter Robert Key, Yorkshire Party

Paul Neville Martin, The Green Party

Matt Mears, Liberal Democrats

Dave Smith, Independent

John Vjestica, Labour Party

Residents in the ward have until midnight on June 27 to register to vote if they are not already on the electoral register and the deadline for new postal votes or to change or cancel existing postal and proxy votes is the day after, at 5pm on June 28.

The deadline for applying to vote by proxy is 5pm on July 5.

