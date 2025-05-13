Alcohol shop targeting ‘high-end’ clients in Sheffield city centre given permission

A new alcohol shop aimed at “high-end” clientele has been granted a licence to open in Sheffield city centre, despite multiple objections from nearby residents and a local councillor.

The store will be located on Fitzwilliam Street, just metres from West Street, after Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee approved the application.

As previously reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the original proposal included permission to sell alcohol for both on-site and off-site consumption.

However, on-site sales were later withdrawn from the application. Proposals for late-night refreshments and use of the first floor were also removed during the consultation process.

The opening hours have been reduced from the initially proposed 11am to 4am daily. Under the revised terms, alcohol can be sold from 11am to 2am Sunday to Thursday, and until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays. These adjustments were agreed with South Yorkshire Police.

The application received two formal objections from nearby residents and one from ward councillor Ruth Mersereau. Concerns were raised about noise, public health, anti-social behaviour, waste management, community safety, and the impact on property values.

At the licensing hearing, one objector told the committee one of their primary concerns was “public nuisance.” He said the area already hosts four or five off-licences within 200 metres, alongside bars, clubs, and takeaways that operate late into the night. Waste disposal was also flagged as a significant issue.

In response, the applicant acknowledged residents’ concerns but stated that his target market was not street drinkers, but “high-end” clients, professionals, and members of the Chinese community.

He emphasised that his aim was to sell premium drinks and gifts similar to those available in airport Duty Free shops.

“Do you think I want to be open at 4am? No, I want to be home, sleep,” he said, explaining that the longer hours were due in part to high business rates and taxes.

He told the committee he currently runs three businesses and that this shop would be his fourth. He voiced frustration that “Sheffield is a ghost town” and said more effort was needed to attract traders and visitors to the city centre to boost the night-time economy.

The applicant assured committee members that he would take all necessary steps to operate his business responsibly and minimise disruption.

In response, one of the objectors said the promises sounded “promising” but they would wait to see if they are upheld.

Following deliberation, the committee approved the application with several conditions. These include a requirement for staff to “take a pro-active approach to noise control.” Signs must also be prominently displayed inside and outside the premises, asking customers to act “in a quiet and considerate manner when entering and leaving the premises” and to respect the needs of local residents.

Additionally, the manager must provide a direct telephone number that is “publicly available at all times the premises is open.”