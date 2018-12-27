Air Force One with President Donald Trump on board photographed flying over Sheffield on top secret trip

This photograph captures the moment the jumbo jet of the President of the United States flew over Sheffield yesterday.

Alan Meloy took the photo of Air Force One from outside his home in Chapeltown on Boxing Day.

After Mr Meloy posted the image on social media it sparked a frenzy among aviation buffs about where the President’s plane could be heading.

It was later revealed that President Trump and his wife Melania were on a unannounced visit to Iraq to meet American troops stationed in the country.

The trip had been cloaked in secrecy for security reasons.

The visit was President Trump’s first to an active conflict zone.

Air Force One pictured flying over Sheffield. Photo by Alan Meloy

READ MORE: ‘Seeing how people are looked after at Weston Park Hospital is just amazing. It is so humbling’

READ MORE: Do That Thing and buy Liberty Ship single for Weston Park Cancer Charity