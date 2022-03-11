Age UK Sheffield’s Old Coach House cafe set to open after £1 million renovation

The Depot Bakery artisan cafe, at the site of the Grade II listed building in Hillsborough Park, will be open for the first time on Monday, March 14, from 8am.

Janet Potts, aged 85 who lives across from the site, has been looking after the park as a volunteer for 15 years and will be the first customer.

The project has been supported by the council, a £581,500 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and fundraising.

Artists' impression of the new cafe at the Old Coach House in Hillsborough Park.

Councillor Alison Teal, executive member for wellbeing, parks and leisure at the council, said: “It’s wonderful to see the doors of the Coach House opening to local people and visitors, and that its first customer is someone who has given so much to the park. We’re extremely happy to have Depot Bakery on site and I know they will be a very popular addition to the Hillsborough community.

“The development has been years in the making and it’s a fabulous transformation from a derelict building to a modern community centre that has preserved the heritage of Hillsborough Park. Age UK Sheffield has created something very special which brings many benefits to all our park users, supporting community activities and providing much needed facilities in this beautiful park that is loved by so many people.”

The Depot Bakery, which has run a site at 92 Burton Road, Neepsend, for several years was chosen to operate the Hillsborough Park cafe after an extensive, three-stage selection process.

The Old Coach House will be an additional spot for its artisanal freshly-baked breads, Viennoisse pastry, specialist espresso and filter coffee, alongside a freshly prepared hot and cold food menu.

What the Old Coach House looked like in 2018 before it was renovated.