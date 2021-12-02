The National Living Wage (NLW), which will see wages rise across the country on April 1, 2022, from £8.91 to £9.50 per hour.

In South Yorkshire, adult social care workers will be paid the higher wage this winter.

South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Integrated Care System, councils, CCGs and NHS providers agreed to the pay increase to help retain adult social care staff during the winter.

The salary increase is being funded through South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Integrated Care System’s (SYB ICS) annual expenditure, with £8.9 million put aside for the increase.

The current living wage is £8.91 and the rise to £9.50 represents a 6.6 per cent increase in salary.

Pearse Butler, independent chair of South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw ICS, said: “We’re really delighted to be able to fast-track the salary increase for our adult social care workforce.

“They have given so much already in protecting our most vulnerable and frail communities across South Yorkshire, both before and during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is the first time in several decades that I can recall the NHS being able to invest in social care salaries equating to 17 weeks of higher pay which is the right thing to do at a time when the cost of living has risen sharply.

“This much-deserved salary increase will help to retain staff within South Yorkshire’s health and care system, whilst also incentivising others to consider a move into the social care workforce, which as we know, is a highly demanding but thoroughly rewarding career that makes a huge difference people across Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.”

Phil Holmes, director of adults, health and wellbeing at Doncaster Council, said: “South Yorkshire’s care workers support adults of all ages to live their lives. Their dedication to keeping people safe and well also helps relieve pressure on the NHS.

“It’s fantastic that NHS funding is being used by South Yorkshire’s Integrated Care System to recognise this huge contribution and to reward social care staff this winter”.

Councillor Sir Stephen Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “We welcome the additional funding to support work across health and social care. It remains a challenging time, and we will be doing more to build capacity across health and social care, but we hope in the short term, the offer to increase pay to meet the national living wage will support the sector to retain and recruit staff.”

“We are pleased that we were able to work with the sector to deliver £1 above the national living wage for carers in Barnsley in 2019; we remain committed to improving pay, terms and conditions and will continue with our commitment through this funding.

“Roles across health and social care are invaluable for our communities, and they deliver an essential service within our borough. The pandemic has been a difficult time for the sector, but we must look forward and support the sector to provide the best care and support for Barnsley residents, helping them to get the support and care they need when they need it, so they are able to live well.”