Adoptions increase in Barnsley following £6.5m investment into care system

The number of adoptions has increased in Barnsley, according to a new report into how the council looks after children in its care.

Information reported by Barnsley Council’s corporate parenting panel – a body of councillors which scrutinises work relating to children in the council’s care – showed that the number of children adopted in Barnsley rose from 16 to 25 last year, reversing a prior downward trend.

A further 65 adopters were approved in the region, an increase from 57 the previous year, most of them local to South Yorkshire.

However, the service has faced challenges. The average time from entering care to being placed for adoption was 609 days, exceeding the target of 426 days.

More children have also been returned to the care of their families when safe. Currently, 21 looked after children are expected to be returned to their families in 2024/25.

The report, which was presented to BMBC’s cabinet today (September 18), provides an overview of the council’s corporate parenting department, following a multi-million-pound investment to improve services.

Last March, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council (BMBC) was told to improve its service for care leavers, noting that the service had been ‘weakened’ by workload pressure following increased demand.

The authority implemented a plan to improve its service for care leavers, including a one-off investment of £6.5m, and an extra £2.5m funding per year.

The council’s children’s service was rated ‘good’ following an Ofsted inspection last October, and the corporate parenting panel says it continues to improve the service for young people in its care.

The report, which highlights the service’s performance over the previous year, also says that a new project began in February to tackle a shortage of accommodation for young people leaving the care system.

The council has also established an Edge of Care Team, to help adolescents remain with their families, which it hopes will lead to better outcomes for young people, and reduce reliance on residential placements.

Ongoing reviews of high-cost external placements have generated £1.1m in savings for the service.

BMBC also has plans in the pipeline to develop more council-run accommodation for teenagers in care, to help them transition into an independent life.

The service also hopes to use council funding to buy homes for care leavers, aiming to act as their social landlord.