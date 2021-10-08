Acute mental health beds in Rotherham at 100 per cent capacity since April

Matt Pollard, director for adult services in Rotherham for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), told a meeting that bed occupancy on two adult mental health inpatients wards in Rotherham have been at 100 per cent for the last five months – and some patients had to be placed out of the area.

The two wards, Sandpiper and Osprey Wards, are based at Swallownest Court.

At the time of writing, six patients have been placed in out-of-area beds, as no local beds were availble at the time of admission.

The trust has also purchased beds from out of area providers, in order to “have quicker access when patients need admission urgently”.

A presentation to the meeting of Rotherham Council’s health select commitee on October 7 stated that demand for inpatient care for older people with mental health issues has increased across the trust.

Matt Pollard, director for adult services in Rotherham for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) said: “Ensuring safe and high quality care is always our top priority for our patients. Bed occupancy across our trust, regionally and nationally is high.

“We have used beds in other parts of RDaSH for patients when a Rotherham bed hasn’t been available and it was necessary for the patient’s safety to admit them urgently.

“As a Trust we have also block purchased some beds from out of area providers for a period of time so that we can have quicker access when patients need admission urgently,” added Matt

“ This helps a patient’s progress and ensures a continuity of care to be provided for them as we are developing clinical links with these providers.