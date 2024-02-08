Access ramp for supported living home branded ‘eyesore’ as residents say it ‘lowers the tone of the neighbourhood’
A retrospective planning application has been lodged for ramps to the front and back of the property, at 24 Spinneyfield, Moorgate.
The plans, which are recommended for approval, were set to be discussed by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) during today’s planning meeting.
However, the decision was deferred to allow residents more time to comment.
A report to the board states that four residents with carers are present at the property during the day, which is described as supported living accommodation for residents with disabilities.
It adds that the accommodation enables vulnerable adults to lead as ‘normal and as independent a life as possible,’ and ‘provides important facilities’.
“The human rights and wellbeing of the residents in the dwelling would also need to be considered, as a move away would severely impact their health and progress in living a normal life,” the report said.
Officers say that the ramp and handrails ‘are appropriate additions’ to the property.
Twelve letters of objection have been received, raising concerns that the ramps have not been used, have been erected without permission, and accusing the residents of ‘causing nuisance by improperly using neighbour’s bins’.
One objector states that the ramps “are an eyesore and lower the tone of the neighbourhood”.
They added: “Is RMBC going to reimburse devaluation of surrounding properties and offer a rate rebate?”
Another said: “The property is run as (a) 24/7 care business to the detriment of the amenity of neighbours.”
Residents also raised concerns about the property being used as a supported living facility, but RMBC officers say this does ‘not represent a change of use’, and that the property falls under the ‘dwellinghouse’ category.
However, the report concludes that the ramps are ‘an acceptable feature in keeping with the character of the host dwelling and the street scene.
‘Furthermore, the ramps will not harm neighbouring amenity by way of overlooking.
“Whilst there is a degree of coming and goings beyond a normal residential dwelling this is not excessive or harmful to neighbour amenity.”