A pair of vacant residential care home buildings in Sheffield are set to be demolished after the business shut down two years ago.

Castelayn Residential Home

The buildings of the former Castelayn Residential Home on Leighton Drive and Paddock Hill on Gleadless Road in Sheffield will be demolished, the council’s authorised planning officer decided last week.

Sheffcare, the owner of Castelayn, closed the businesses in 2021.

The care home bosses said the closures were part of a modernisation programme.

In a comment, South Yorkshire Police said: “Vacant properties frequently contribute to an increase in police demand as they become targets for fly-tipping, trespassing and thefts.

“The proposed demolition will undoubtedly alleviate the demand at the location.”

However, the application received an objection from a member of the public who argued the building could be used for other purposes.

The letter submitted through the planning portal reads: “I object to the demolition and would like further information as to the reason SCC (Sheffield City Council) has put in an application to demolish a building perfectly capable of being occupied, as it was until recently.

“The need for older persons living units was brought up during the Masterplan consultations and has been included in the Masterplan for Gleadless Valley. I feel this building could be converted into such units or supported living units.

“Letters delivered to local residents stated that affordable housing on the sites is planned and could support the proposed demolition (of homes) elsewhere on the estate.

“This is not what we were told would happen and I feel residents should be given more information and consulted more before the demolition is planned to commence early in 2024.

