69 new student beds to be created on busy Sheffield road after planning permission granted

The mix of accommodation proposed includes 69 new bed spaces in the form of five cluster flats and six townhouses creating a total of 11 new units.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers granted permission to a developer’s proposal that included the conversion of the ground floor shops, splitting them into three storeys at Liv Student Sheffield on Ecclesall Road.

The existing site provides 586 bed spaces with seven ground floor commercial units and while the accommodation is occupied, the commercial units have not been successfully let, a planning document stated.

The mix is as follows: two eight-bed townhouses, four six-bed townhouses, one four-bed cluster flat, two five-bed cluster flats, one six-bed cluster flat and one nine-bed cluster flat.