As part of the council’s three year plan, which was approved at cabinet this morning (December 20), Councillor Dominic Beck, cabinet member for transport and environment said the plan marked a ‘significant investment’.

“The council has made a sizable significant and ambitious investment in improving the safety and the condition of our roads all across Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham Council has committed to improve almost 600 roads across the borough in the next three years. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“We continue to deliver on that over the forthcoming years, said Coun Beck.

Documents state the council will improve roads and repair potholes as part of a ‘£24 million to 2024’ roads programme.

As part of the programme, a further £4 million will be set aside to ‘improve local towns and villages, building on investments in street cleansing and our three-year litter bin programme to keep streets tidy’.