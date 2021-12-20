600 pot holes and damaged roads across South Yorkshire to be improved as part of multi-million pound plan
Rotherham Council has committed to improve almost 600 roads across the borough in the next three years.
As part of the council’s three year plan, which was approved at cabinet this morning (December 20), Councillor Dominic Beck, cabinet member for transport and environment said the plan marked a ‘significant investment’.
Read More
“The council has made a sizable significant and ambitious investment in improving the safety and the condition of our roads all across Rotherham.
“We continue to deliver on that over the forthcoming years, said Coun Beck.
Documents state the council will improve roads and repair potholes as part of a ‘£24 million to 2024’ roads programme.
MORE ROTHERHAM: ‘We’ve been consistently asking for funding’ for flood alleviation says Rotherham Council officer
As part of the programme, a further £4 million will be set aside to ‘improve local towns and villages, building on investments in street cleansing and our three-year litter bin programme to keep streets tidy’.
Councillor Chris Reid added that just under 600 roads across the borough have been earmarked for improvements.