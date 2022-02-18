The Water Tower pub on Hemsworth Road wants to erect a pergola with festoon lighting and heat lamps on a paved area.

Star Pubs and Bars say it will create a more flexible dining space so customers can decide whether they want to eat inside or out.

The 7x7m pergola will leave areas of open space for sunny days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

5 major planning applications in the works in Sheffield - including a police house, beer garden and phone masts

A planning inspector has blocked proposals for a 17.5 m high phone mast at Hastilar Road South at the junction of Richmond Road.

Sheffield Council planners rejected the mast but the phone company appealed. Now an inspector has sided with the council.

The inspector said the mast would be much taller than nearby trees and would be highly visible to passers-by.

It would adversely impact on the Grade II listed Church of St Catherine of Siena, compete with the bell tower and overshadow the landmark building.

5 major planning applications in the works in Sheffield - including a police house, beer garden and phone masts

A former police house could be demolished and replaced with two new homes.

Plans have been submitted to knock down the old South Yorkshire Police house on Bluebell Road at Wincobank.

Plans for a 15m phone mast at land opposite 1-3 Burngreave Road have been blocked.

Sheffield Council planners refused the mast but the phone company appealed.

5 major planning applications in the works in Sheffield - including a police house, beer garden and phone masts

An inspector has now backed the council, saying the mast would harm the character and appearance of Ellesmere Green, which “provides a peaceful contrast to the busy urban location”.

He said the mast would be imposing, rise significantly above trees and be dominant against the backdrop of an attractive open space.

A former office building could be demolished and replaced with six houses.

There are plans to knock down the building Communication House on Vauxhall Road at Wincobank and build six houses in two blocks of three with off street parking.

5 major planning applications in the works in Sheffield - including a police house, beer garden and phone masts

Developers say they will use the latest materials that will have the least impact on the environment with sustainable construction methods and materials during the design stage.