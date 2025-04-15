46,000 out of work: Rotherham launches £1.7m plan to break unemployment cycle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With nearly one in three working-age adults in Rotherham currently out of work — a figure significantly above the national average — a major new initiative is set to launch this year to help reverse the trend.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s cabinet has approved plans to accept £1.7 million in government funding as part of the South Yorkshire Economic Inactivity Trailblazer.

The aim is to support over 1,000 economically inactive residents — including those living with long-term health conditions, carers, early retirees, and people with limited skills or confidence — and help at least 400 into paid work during the 2025/26 financial year.

The programme, called Pathways to Work, will bring together services for employment, health, and skills into a more joined-up system. This means residents will no longer have to navigate multiple services to find help — instead, support will be tailored to their specific needs, and delivered locally.

Key features of the scheme include a dedicated local team to coordinate services and fill gaps in provision, community outreach programmes to engage hard-to-reach groups, personalised support for those facing complex barriers, and workplace engagement to help local employers create job opportunities for residents.

The council says this joined-up approach will improve outcomes for people who have been out of work for extended periods and help them overcome barriers that might include health conditions, lack of confidence, or limited access to training.

Rotherham has one of the highest rates of economic inactivity in the country, with nearly one in three working-age adults not in employment — around 46,600 people, according to the latest ONS figures.

Of these, 15,000 are long-term sick, while others are students, carers, or early retirees. The council believes that many of these residents could return to work with the right support.

Employers in the area will also be offered help to make roles more accessible for people with health conditions or other needs, supported by council and community partners.

During a cabinet meeting on April 14, Councillor Robert Taylor said: “The Uk’s population is ageing, and businesses are already experiencing high levels of job vacancies.

“The cost to our economy of more people out of work due to ill health post-pandemic [is] over £15bn and rising.

“The labour market shortage is a huge constraint on growing the British economy. In Rotherham, around one in three of the working-age population are not working, and the numbers are moving in the wrong direction.

“Most people who are economically inactive are in this category for reasons which are often complex and multi-layered. Clearly the current system isn’t succeeding in helping those people closer to work.”

The programme is expected to begin rolling out in spring/summer 2025, subject to final funding confirmation from the Department for Work and Pensions. If successful, it could pave the way for longer-term funding through South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.