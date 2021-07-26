25 per cent summer discount for bus and tram passengers in South Yorkshire

Dan Jarvis South Yorkshire mayor, made the announcement today on Monday, July 26.

The discount, which equates to £4 off for a weekly ticket, will apply to all adult TravelMaster tickets for eight weeks from August 2 to September 27.

Mr Jarvis said: “I’m really pleased to be able to announce this significant discount on bus and tram tickets.

Tram train pictured at the Cathedral stop in Sheffield city centre

“The South Yorkshire leaders and I have already made journeys much cheaper for 21 and under with our Zoom passes (which allow under 21 year olds to travel on a bus or tram anywhere in South Yorkshire for 80p), now it’s time for everyone else to enjoy cheaper bus and tram tickets.

“I hope everyone takes advantage of this discount over the summer, whether that’s to get to work, see family and friends or to visit some of the fantastic sights that South Yorkshire has to offer.”

Also launching on August 2, is a ‘Flexi-5’ pass which will give passengers five days of non-consecutive travel for the cost of four. During the same discount period as the TravelMaster tickets, this will be reduced to five days of travel for the cost of three.

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield Council, said: “Since May this year I’ve been demanding better support for our public transport and for our citizens who use it and so I’m really happy that finally we can offer a substantial discount to public transport across Sheffield. The pandemic has been hard for all of us and has had a huge impact on our economy – helping transport companies off of the back of the pandemic and importantly, welcoming public transport users back on our buses and trams is the boost that we need, and I have been committed to making this happen.

“Alongside economic impact, people have been hit financially and I really hope this goes a long way to helping people get back out and into Sheffield, whether it be to socialise, commute to work or simply enjoy exploring and meeting up with friends and family again.”