20mph zone in Sheffield suburb approved but councillor raises concern around public engagement
The Netherthorpe area of Sheffield will be a 20mph zone as members of the council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee have approved the scheme at today’s (June 11) meeting.
This is the next step in the council’s strategy to establish 20mph as the maximum appropriate speed in Sheffield’s residential areas.
The council believes that reducing vehicle speeds in residential areas could help lower both the number and severity of collisions, reduce the fear of accidents, encourage sustainable travel, and contribute to the creation of a more pleasant, cohesive environment.
During the public consultation around the scheme in Netherthorpe, only five emails were sent (three in favour and two against the new speed limit order).
At the meeting, where councillors were able to discuss the outcome of the consultation, Cllr Ruth Milsom said it was “good to see” the 20mph zone roll out continuing.
She added, however, the five responses to a public consultation – to any consultation – should flag issues and she asked what could be made to increase engagement.
She was told the low numbers have been present over the last few consultations over 20mph zones and the council was looking at working with partners on how to get more people involved during the process.
Members of the committee have decided to support the scheme unanimously.
