Empty shops, car parks, an old tip and a former military base are among the plots where much-needed new homes could be created, according to the draft Sheffield Local Plan.

It maps out the sites where a total of 35,530 new homes could be built between now and 2039.

The council document, which will act as a guide for future planning applications, also sets out where new offices, shops, parks and other open spaces could be created within the city.

It is currently being examined by the Planning Inspectorate, which is expected to report back in early 2025. After that, it will be formally adopted, with changes if necessary.

Below are 19 of the biggest sites around Sheffield which are earmarked for housing developments, based on the number of new homes the draft plan says could be created there.

They range in size from just over 100 new homes to more than 1,000, and are listed in ascending order.

In some cases, planning permission has already been granted for new housing developments, including a 40-storey tower block, at those sites.

In other cases, the land is still in use and the draft plan simply sets out what could be built there in future should that plot become available.

For more about the Sheffield Local Plan, visit: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/planning-development/emerging-sheffield-plan-draft

1 . Development sites.jpg These are some of the biggest development sites across Sheffield where hundreds of new homes could be created, according to the draft Sheffield Local Plan Photo: Various Photo Sales

2 . Mecca Bingo site - 121 homes 121 homes could be built on the site of the Mecca Bingo hall, on Flat Street, in the city centre, according to the draft Sheffield Local Plan. The bingo hall remains open and there is no suggestion there are any plans for it to close. The draft plan states: "Development of the site would contribute to the regeneration and viability of the city centre and the Castlegate area." Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Former Cannon Brewery - 132 homes The old Cannon Brewery, on Rutland Road, Neepsend, closed in 1999 and has since fallen into dereliction. It has been bought by developers Capital&Centric who plan to create a new neighbourhood there with 500 homes. The draft Sheffield Local Plan states that there is the capacity for 132 homes, though the lower number could be due to the plan only referring to the existing building and not the wider site. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

4 . Manor Top Army Reserve Centre - 151 homes 151 homes could be built on the 3.35-hectare Manor Top Army Reserve Centre site, on Hurlfield Road, according to the draft Sheffield Local Plan Photo: Google Photo Sales