Empty shops, car parks, an old tip and a former military base are among the plots where much-needed new homes could be created, according to the draft Sheffield Local Plan.
It maps out the sites where a total of 35,530 new homes could be built between now and 2039.
The council document, which will act as a guide for future planning applications, also sets out where new offices, shops, parks and other open spaces could be created within the city.
It is currently being examined by the Planning Inspectorate, which is expected to report back in early 2025. After that, it will be formally adopted, with changes if necessary.
Below are 19 of the biggest sites around Sheffield which are earmarked for housing developments, based on the number of new homes the draft plan says could be created there.
They range in size from just over 100 new homes to more than 1,000, and are listed in ascending order.
In some cases, planning permission has already been granted for new housing developments, including a 40-storey tower block, at those sites.
In other cases, the land is still in use and the draft plan simply sets out what could be built there in future should that plot become available.
For more about the Sheffield Local Plan, visit: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/planning-development/emerging-sheffield-plan-draft