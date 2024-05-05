3 . Billiardrome

This is one which could yet happen. Plans for a 3,000-seat Billiardrome snooker arena were first proposed some 20 years ago to help keep the World Snooker Championship in the city. They were revived earlier this year amid calls for some players for a larger venue more befitting of the sport's biggest competition than the Crucible. If it is built, it could include a hotel and snooker museum. Photo: James Burland