16 photos of grand plans that never happened in Sheffield - including monorail and indoor ski slope

By David Walsh, Robert Cumber
Published 5th May 2024, 05:00 BST
Updated 16th Mar 2025, 07:00 BST

These photos show what could have been had grand plans for development in Sheffield over the years actually materialised.

From a futuristic monorail shuttling passengers above The Moor, to indoor ski slopes and a new shopping centre, these proposals for major projects all eventually fell by the wayside.

Are there any you wish had materialised, or is Sheffield better off without them?

Everything starts with a dream, not everything becomes a reality including this idea for a multi-million pound football museum in the Cole Brothers building.

1. Sheffield Rules

Everything starts with a dream, not everything becomes a reality including this idea for a multi-million pound football museum in the Cole Brothers building.

The two-acre plot outside the station has been empty for about 20 years. In that time there have been proposals for an HS2 station and headquarters for Channel 4. Someone suggested an airport for flying taxis and Sheffield developers Scarborough Group proposed this unique building as part of the Digital Campus Phase III scheme designed by Make Architects

2. Sheaf Square

The two-acre plot outside the station has been empty for about 20 years. In that time there have been proposals for an HS2 station and headquarters for Channel 4. Someone suggested an airport for flying taxis and Sheffield developers Scarborough Group proposed this unique building as part of the Digital Campus Phase III scheme designed by Make Architects

This is one which could yet happen. Plans for a 3,000-seat Billiardrome snooker arena were first proposed some 20 years ago to help keep the World Snooker Championship in the city. They were revived earlier this year amid calls for some players for a larger venue more befitting of the sport's biggest competition than the Crucible. If it is built, it could include a hotel and snooker museum.

3. Billiardrome

This is one which could yet happen. Plans for a 3,000-seat Billiardrome snooker arena were first proposed some 20 years ago to help keep the World Snooker Championship in the city. They were revived earlier this year amid calls for some players for a larger venue more befitting of the sport's biggest competition than the Crucible. If it is built, it could include a hotel and snooker museum.

There were howls of protest when the city council contemplated handing the Central Library over to a Chinese developer to convert into a five-star hotel. Today, the building, which is also home to the Graves Gallery and city archives, needs up to £30m of work. It has been surrounded by hoardings since January 2023 due to the risk of falling masonry.

4. Central Library

There were howls of protest when the city council contemplated handing the Central Library over to a Chinese developer to convert into a five-star hotel. Today, the building, which is also home to the Graves Gallery and city archives, needs up to £30m of work. It has been surrounded by hoardings since January 2023 due to the risk of falling masonry.

