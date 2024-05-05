3 . Sheffield Tower

This building would have become Sheffield's tallest - in this case rising to 37 storeys on Sheaf Street, where it would have soared above visitors arriving at Sheffield station - had it ever been constructed. Sheffield Tower, as it was called to keep things simple, was proposed by Sheffield Hallam University in 2018 and would have featured a five-star hotel, 200 flats, restaurants and a conference hall. But the university said in 2020 that it had tested the market and the proposed tower had not proved viable in the way it envisaged. Photo: Sheffield Hallam University