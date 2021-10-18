100 homes set to be rubber stamped by Barnsley Council

Barratt Homes has applied to build two to four bedroomed homes on 3.4 hectares of land at Low Valley Farm, off Pitt Street.

Outline permission was granted for the site in 2019, and if this application is granted, the development will be able to go ahead.

Ten percent of the homes will be affordable, according to planning documents – three two bed and seven three bed homes will be offered as “intermediate sale”.

Access to the development will be taken from Pitt Street, on the condition that developers install speed bumps and warning signs to slow traffic.

Ten objections have been received, on the grounds of exacerbating traffic problems and speeding on Pitt Street, flooding on the site and into Low Valley, overcrowding, loss of greenspace, not enough affordable houses, and the proposed houses being “too close” to homes on Pitt Street.

One resident wrote: “The road transport survey carried on Pitt street recently seriously underestimated the amount of traffic travelling from East to West and from West to East.

“It appears that Netherwood school must have been closed at the time of the survey and numerous covid lockdowns restricted traffic even more.”

Councillor Trevor Smith, who represents the Darfield ward on Barnsley Council, is “broadly supportive” of the plans, but raised concerns regarding a traffic “bottleneck” on Pitt Street, and water running from the site during heavy rain.

If approved, Barratt Homes will be required to pay £102,888 towards “offsite investment in formal greenspace”, as well as £75,000 towards sustainable travel.