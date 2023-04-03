Here are 10 of the best things Sheffield City Council has ever done for the people and the life of the city – including the Women’s Euros Fan Zone, Peace Gardens revamp and rainbow crossings.

Sheffield City Council has the often difficult task of running one of the United Kingdom’s largest cities and it can be easy to focus on when it get things wrong. However, it is undeniable that the council has actually done many things beneficial to Sheffielders and for the entire city over the years.

From the regular attempts to put Sheffield on the map with involvement in events like the Women’s Euros, Eurovision and the Tour De France, to the commitment to regenerating the city into a modern centre, Sheffield City Council have done, or been involved in, a number of great things over the years.

Here we have listed just 10 things that have likely benefitted you, your loved ones or the city of Sheffield itself.

10 things Sheffield City Council have done that were beneficial for the city Here are some of the things Sheffield City Council have done that have had a positive impact on Sheffield.

Women's Euro 2022 Fan Zones Sheffield City Council's work to help set up the fan zones enjoyed by thousands during the 2022 WEuros was certainly beneficial. Thousands of people came together in once place to cheer on the Lionesses to European glory.

Peace Gardens refurb As some of you may remember, the Peace Gardens in the city centre didn't always look as they did today. Now they are a regular stop for many and are always packed during the summer months.

Winter Gardens The Winter Gardens offered yet another green space for Sheffielders to relax and enjoy themselves and better yet, they were indoors!