10 of the best things Sheffield City Council has ever done for the Steel City
Here are 10 of the best things Sheffield City Council has ever done for the people and the life of the city – including the Women’s Euros Fan Zone, Peace Gardens revamp and rainbow crossings.
Sheffield City Council has the often difficult task of running one of the United Kingdom’s largest cities and it can be easy to focus on when it get things wrong. However, it is undeniable that the council has actually done many things beneficial to Sheffielders and for the entire city over the years.
From the regular attempts to put Sheffield on the map with involvement in events like the Women’s Euros, Eurovision and the Tour De France, to the commitment to regenerating the city into a modern centre, Sheffield City Council have done, or been involved in, a number of great things over the years.
Here we have listed just 10 things that have likely benefitted you, your loved ones or the city of Sheffield itself.