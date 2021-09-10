Police worried over missing man with links to Sheffield

Jay Whiteley, 33, has links to Stocksbridge in the city, and police have issued an appeal to try to find him.

Jay is from Wakefield, and West Yorkshire Police are leading the search.

A spokeman said; “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Jay’s welfare and are appealing to the public to assist.”

West Yorkshire Police are looking for missing man Jay Whiteley

“Anyone with information on Jay’s whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting log 379 of 9th September.”