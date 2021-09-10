Police worried over missing man with links to Sheffield
Police tonight revealed they are worred about the safety of a man linked to Sheffield who has gone missing.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 9:57 pm
Jay Whiteley, 33, has links to Stocksbridge in the city, and police have issued an appeal to try to find him.
Jay is from Wakefield, and West Yorkshire Police are leading the search.
A spokeman said; “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Jay’s welfare and are appealing to the public to assist.”
“Anyone with information on Jay’s whereabouts is asked to contact 101 quoting log 379 of 9th September.”