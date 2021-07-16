Police worried as man goes missing, last seen at Sheffeld guest house

Worried police are searching this evening for a man who has gone missing from a Sheffield guest house.

By David Kessen
Friday, 16th July 2021, 6:34 pm

Paul Bearder, aged 57, was last seen at 8.30am this morning at the Earl Marshall Guest House, on Grimesthorpe Road, in the city.

This evening they have put out an appeal to try to find him.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall with a large build and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing grey jeans and a dark blue t-shirt with white writing.

Missing Paul Bearder
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Paul's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”

Officers are asking that if anyone has any information about where he is which may help them with their enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 283 of July 16.

