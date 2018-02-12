Police week of action planned to tackle knife crime in South Yorkshire

A police week of action in South Yorkshire is due to get underway today in a bid to tackle knife crime across the county.

Starting today, South Yorkshire Police is taking part in a national operation - codenamed Sceptre - in the hope of identifying those who carry knives and removing weapons from circulations.

Knife arches will be used on the streets and there are overt and covert policing activity planned.

South Yorkshire Police's force lead for armed criminality, Detective Superintendent Una Jennings, said: "There has been a rise in our county in offences involving knives and bladed weapons, as there has been across the entire country, however I want to make it very clear this is not going to be tolerated in our city, towns and villages in South Yorkshire.

"We are fully supporting this national operation and we have a week of robust action, operations, engagement events and a wide range of activities, to ensure we reach all those who are, or could be involved or affected by knife crime, and to demonstrate and offer assurance to the public that we are committed in reducing this type of criminality.

"We must raise awareness of the grave and serious consequences that carrying a knife can have. whether it’s carried for ‘protection’ or ‘status’, the fact remains you have a lethal and dangerous weapon in your possession."

She added: "The consequences of carrying a knife or bladed weapon will only ever lead to a devastating and destructive impact on your life."