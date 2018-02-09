Police week of action aimed at reducing knife crime in South Yorkshire

A week of action is planned in South Yorkshire aimed at reducing knife crime.

As part of a national policing operation, code-named Sceptre, there will be highly visible operations as well as undercover work carried out next week.

South Yorkshire Police's lead for armed criminality, Detective Superintendent Una Jennings, said: "There has been a rise in our county in offences involving knives and bladed weapons, as there has been across the entire country, however I want to make it very clear this is not going to be tolerated in our city, towns and villages in South Yorkshire.

"We are fully supporting this national operation and we have a week of robust action, operations, engagement events and a wide range of activities, to ensure we reach all those who are, or could be involved or affected by knife crime, and to demonstrate and offer assurance to the public that we are committed in reducing this type of criminality.

"We must raise awareness of the grave and serious consequences that carrying a knife can have. whether it’s carried for protection or status, the fact remains you have a lethal and dangerous weapon in your possession.

Do you carry a knife, or does someone close to you carry one? Please consider the life changing impact it could have on yourself or on your loved one."

Evening police operations will take place in Sheffield city centre as well as Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster town centres in a bid to find those armed with blades on nights out.

Knife arches will be used at some venues and there will be extra officers on duty.

Det Supt Jennings added: "The consequences of carrying a knife or bladed weapon will only ever lead to a devastating and destructive impact on your life.

"You run the risk of up to four-years in prison just for possession, if you use the knife and fatally injure someone, you could receive a life sentence behind bars or, you could be the fatally injured person, and leave your family and loved ones distraught and heartbroken.

"There is only ever one outcome - carry a knife, lose your life. Please support us in reducing the risk and our aim to ensure South Yorkshire is a safe place to live, work and visit."