Police watchdog probe into death crash in Sheffield continues

A police watchdog probe into a crash which killed four people in Sheffield is continuing to run alongside a criminal investigation.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision on Main Road, Darnall, because one of the vehicles involved was being followed by a police car at the time.

A Volkswagen Golf struck a VW Touran carrying seven people on Friday, November 9 – killing two men, a woman and a 16-month old boy.

Two other women and a three-year-old girl were seriously injured.

Driver Adnan Ashraf, aged 35 and his young son Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan died alongside husband and wife Miroslav Duna, 50 and Vlasta Dunova, 41.

The family friends had just returned from a day trip to London when tragedy struck.

Adnan’s wife and Mohammed’s mum, Erika Kroscenova, 32, was seriously injured along with Miroslav and Vlasta’s daughter, Nikola Dunova, 22 and her three-year-old daughter Livia Matova.

The IOPC said its investigation is ‘ongoing and progressing well’.

It has obtained ‘detailed accounts from the officers directly involved’.

The investigation is running alongside a criminal investigation into the smash, over which two men and a teenage boy have been charged.

Elliott Bower, 18, of Harborough Avenue, Manor, who was allegedly the driver of the Golf, has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

Declan Bower, 23, and also of Harborough Avenue, Manor, has been charged with aggravated vehicle and death caused by an accident with aggravated factors.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of aggravated vehicle taking, death caused by an accident with aggravating factors and possessing cannabis.

They are all due at Sheffield Crown Court next month.