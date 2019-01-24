Police watchdog probe continues after horror death crash in Sheffield

A police watchdog probe is still under way after a horror death crash in Sheffield which claimed four lives.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is looking into the circumstances surrounding a crash on Main Road, Darnall, in which two men, a woman and a toddler died after the people carrier they were travelling in was hit by a stolen car during a police chase.

Police officers were following a Volkswagen Golf, which contained two brothers wanted for a series of offences, when the car ploughed into VW Touran – killing the driver and three passengers.

Touran driver Adnan Ashraf, aged 35, died along with his 16-month old son, Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan.

Family friends Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50, also lost their lives.

Livia Matova, three, was seriously injured along with her mum Nikola Dunova, 22 and Adnan’s wife and Mohamed’s mum, Erika Kroscenova, 32.

Brothers Elliott and Declan Bower and a teenager in the Golf survived and are to be sentenced over the death crash next week.

The Bower brothers, from the Manor estate, were on the run from the police at the time of the crash.

Their details had been circulated by South Yorkshire Police, with detectives wanting to question them at the time for a number of serious offences.

During their time on the run the fugitive brothers posted a photograph of themselves on Facebook to taunt the police when officers appealed for information on their whereabouts.

Declan, 23, was wanted over an attempted murder, serious assault and driving while disqualified.

Elliott, 18, was wanted in connection with a serious assault, failing to attend court and failing to have a drug assessment.

Elliott, who was behind the wheel of the stolen car, has admitted four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Declan pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and possession of a blade.

An 18-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possession of cannabis.

They are to be sentenced at Doncaster Crown Court on January 28.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s Regional Director, Miranda Biddle, said: “Our investigation is progressing well and we continue to gather and analyse evidence such as dash cam footage, recordings of police communications and the accounts provided by the officers directly involved.

“We will continue to provide regular updates to the families involved and our thoughts remain with them and all those affected by this tragic incident.”