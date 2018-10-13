Police warning after dangerous off-road bike seized in Barnsley field

Police in South Yorkshire have issued another warning about the dangers of off-road bikes.

Officers from Goldthorpe NPT found an illegal bike being driven in a farmer’s field, on Doncaster Road, Darfield, Barnsley today.

The rider was stopped and the bike was seized.

The team posted on its Facebook page: “Not only is this illegal, it is dangerous for the public, as well as the rider.

“Furthermore, the riding of motor vehicles in farmers’ fields causes thousands of pounds worth of damage to crops every year.

“Please do not ride bikes, unless at an authorised track with the proper safety equipment and first aid facilities.”

