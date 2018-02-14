Police warn public not to approach South Yorkshire fugitive

Police hunting for a man wanted for criminal damage and breaching a court order have asked the public to turn him in.

Officers in Rotherham are looking for wanted man Sean Evans and have urged members of the public not to approach him but to ring police if they see him.

Evans, aged 33, from the North Anston area of Rotherham, remains wanted by police in connection with a number of offences including criminal damage and breach of a court order.

A police spokesman said: "Despite a public appeal for information in December 2017 and extensive enquiries, Evans remains wanted and has not yet been arrested."

Officers are appealing to anyone who may hold information about Evans’ whereabouts, or who knows where he has been over the last couple of months, to contact them immediately.

If you see Evans, please do not approach him but phone police on 101.

Please call 101 quoting incident number 702 of 25 November 2017.