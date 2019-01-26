Police warn public ‘Do not approach this wanted Barnsley man’ 

Have your say

Members of the public are being warned not to approach a wanted man being hunted by police.

Thomas Guest, aged 24, is wanted in connection with a reported assault committed earlier this month.

Thomas Guest.

He is believed to frequent the Thurnscoe area of Barnsley.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who sees Thomas is asked not to approach him but to contact police immediately.

If you know where Thomas is, or hold information that could help officers locate him, please call 101 quoting incident number 264 of 21 January 2019.

“You can also pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”