Police warn kind-hearted people NOT to donate funds to fake fundraiser for six-year-old who died in Yorkshire

Police have warned well-wishers not to donate to a fraudulent fundraising account set up in the name of six-year-old Daisy Dymyd who died at a Yorkshire hospital earlier this week.

Daisy was found unresponsive at her home in Tuxford, Nottinghamshire, on Monday and was airlifted to Sheffield Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her family have paid tribute to their "beautiful daughter" but have not started raising money for any causes in her name.

But on Friday, the family told police a fake account purportedly set up by her uncle gathering donations for her funeral had appeared on the JustGiving.com fundraising site.

The account had raised £140 before it was reported to police.

A spokeswoman for Nottinghamshire Police said: "The family reported the account to us. It is still online but we're in the process of getting it taken down now."

The force said in a tweet on Friday: "A fake fundraising account has been set up, which is allegedly raising money for Daisy Dymyd's family.

"Daisy died earlier this week and her family ask for privacy at this difficult time. Please don't donate. Her family is not raising money and we are investigating. Thank you."

Daisy's family said in a tribute on Thursday: "Our beautiful daughter was the centre of our world and we can't believe she's gone.

"She will be so missed by everyone that knew her. She was a such a happy little girl who lit up our lives and made the world brighter."

Nottinghamshire Police have said they will pass a file to the coroner and that no arrests have been made.